Carlos Alcaraz hits stunning shot before cramps; Novak Djokovic wins their French Open semifinal

Score one for the old guys.

It was the 45th Grand Slam semifinal for Djokovic and the second for Alcaraz.

“I feel for him. I feel sorry. ... I hope he can recover very soon,” Djokovic said. “I told him at the net, he knows how young he is. He has plenty of time ahead of him. He's going to win this tournament, I'm sure, many, many times.”

Not this time.

Instead, it is No. 3 Djokovic who will meet No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway or No. 22 Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday's final.

Ruud — a two-time major runner-up last year, including in Paris — and Zverev — the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open — were scheduled to play the second semifinal later Friday. Neither owns a major trophy.

Djokovic is hoping to leave Roland Garros this year with his third French Open title and his 23rd Slam championship overall, which would break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Nadal was absent from his favorite tournament this year because of a hip injury.

