Carlson's field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami

With star running back Josh Jacobs sidelined with an ankle injury, Barber led the rushing game with 111 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.

And while the Raiders’ offense outgained Miami 497-330, it was their special teams unit and defense that ignited the comeback after Miami scored the game’s first 14 points.

One play after Zay Jones raced downfield on a punt to down the ball on the 1-yard line, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. caught Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle on a screen pass in the end zone for a safety.

Carlson booted a 50-yard field goal to get the Raiders within nine. Then, after a huge defensive stop, Las Vegas drove 95 yards to cut Miami’s lead to 14-12. Fullback Alec Ingold was rewarded by having his number called after recovering Barber’s fumble on the goal line on the previous play.

The Raiders scored on their next two possessions when Carr and Renfrow connected for a 12-yard strike, and Barber dived over the pack for a 1-yard plunge to open a 25-12 lead.

The Dolphins weren’t done, though.

After Miami’s Jason Sanders made it a one-score game with a 46-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, Jacoby Brissett scrambled on fourt-and-goal for a 1-yard touchdown with :02 left in regulation. Brissett’s passed to William Fuller for the 2-point conversion forced overtime.

The teams exchanged field goals in overtime before Carlson’s winner.

Miami, which ranks in the top 10 in several defensive categories, allowed the Raiders to go 3 for 3 inside the red zone, and a 54% conversion rate on third downs (7 of 13).

QUICK START

The Dolphins got on the board when tight end Foster Moreau appeared to run a choice route and Carr threw straight to linebacker Elandon Roberts, who darted 85 yards and sent a well-represented group of fans draped in teal into a frenzy.

It extended an NFL-best 25 straight games with a takeaway for the Dolphins.

On their next possession, the Dolphins took advantage of a failed fourth-and-1 attempt by Barber and pushed their lead to 14-0. Malcolm Brown, using some keen instincts, saw Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen on the edge and beat him through a gap in the line into the open field for his first touchdown of the season.

UP NEXT

Dolphins host Indianapolis next Sunday.

Raiders travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”

Caption Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after wide receiver Hunter Renfrow scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after Barber scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Caption Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt (68) holds up wide receiver Will Fuller (3) after Fuller scored a two-point conversion against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) runs in for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Caption Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) dives in for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts while running off the field after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins in overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri