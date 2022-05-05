Carmaker Stellantis says 1Q revenues rose, low Russia risk

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest car company formed last year from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said first-quarter revenue rose 12% to 41.5 billion euros ($44 billion), despite a 12% decline in shipments.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer credited pricing policies, vehicle mix and favorable foreign exchange rates for the results. The company does not provide full quarterly earnings for the first and third quarters.