Carnegie Hall plans return to full schedule in 2022-23

Carnegie announced a 2022-23 schedule Tuesday that includes about 50 events in 2,800-seat Stern Auditorium. Petrenko, who succeeded Simon Rattle as Berlin's chief conductor for the 2019-20 season, leads three performances from Nov. 10-12.

Among the concerts are Britain’s City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra with Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla (Oct. 22) and the Los Angeles Philharmonic with Gustavo Dudamel (Oct. 25-26). The Los Angeles Philharmonic has not been at Carnegie since 1990 and the Birmingham orchestra since 1992.