Carnegie Hall to reopen Oct 6 with Philadelphia Orchestra

The program includes Valerie Coleman's “Seven O’Clock Shout,” commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra to honor frontline workers and celebrate human connection; Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.;” Iman Habibi’s “Jeder Baum spricht” on climate crisis; and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Tickets cost $10,000, $6,000, $3,00 and $1,500 for the concert and a post-concert dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street; $1,000 for the concert and a pre-concert cocktail reception; and $68 to $225 for the concert only.