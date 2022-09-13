Carolina Herrera unveils secret garden at NY Fashion Week

Gordon and his team skillfully handcrafted a multitude of looks starting with the opening gown, a striped cotton blouse paired with a taffeta ball skirt, illustrating a whimsical high-class gardener vibe in line with true Herrera fashion.

Models Stella Maxwell and Karlie Kloss each had two separate looks. Maxwell shined in a mini yellow taxicab-colored floral dress while Kloss' height accentuated her second look, a long sleeve, yellow peony trench gown.

Sitting in the front row were Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Martha Stewart and singers Ellie Goulding, Sabrina Carpenter and Becky G.

Standout pieces included a bold dramatic body-hugging column dress with a large rosette sleeve, which was seen on actress Kate Hudson the previous night at the Toronto Film Festival. Another eye-catching moment featured a mini yellow tent dress that almost looked like it was floating on the model.

But the showstopper was Precious Lee's closing gown, a strapless, bodysuit black silk chiffon dress trimmed with tulle. Lee held the extravagant train with her hands as she closed the show.

Gordon emphasized that Herrera's ability to evolve each season is because of the brand's ability to listen, specifically to women.

“It’s not hard to evolve with the times if you just pay attention to women who wear your clothes,” Gordon said.

