Carolina-Nashville 1st NHL postponement since season started

The NHL’s unavailability list covers multiple factors such as isolation due to a confirmed positive test or quarantines due to being “a high risk close contact.”

The league did not announce a make-up date yet. The teams aren’t scheduled to play again in Nashville until the end of the season with back-to-back games on May 7-8.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week realigning divisions was done in part in case games needed to be postponed.

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said he was making out his team’s schedule “in pencil” in case it needed to be changed. Their first four games were postponed after 17 players tested positive.

Now the Predators, who gave players Tuesday off after the postponement, are scheduled to visit Dallas on Friday night for the Stars' season opener. The Hurricanes are scheduled for their home opener Thursday against Florida, the first of six straight home games including visits from Tampa Bay and Dallas.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles Credit: Andrew Nelles