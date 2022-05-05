Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down, with team medical staff holding a towel to his face to stop bleeding from an apparent mouth injury after the play in Game 2.

Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. The Hurricanes ruled him out for the night during the first intermission with what was described only as an upper-body injury.