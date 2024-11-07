Breaking: Woman dead following stabbing at abandoned house in Dayton

Caroline Ellison begins 2-year sentence for her role in Bankman-Fried's FTX fraud

A former top executive in Sam Bankman-Fried’s fallen FTX cryptocurrency empire has begun her two-year prison sentence
FILE - Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, exits the Manhattan federal court after testifying, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, exits the Manhattan federal court after testifying, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Caroline Ellison, a former top executive in Sam Bankman-Fried 's fallen FTX cryptocurrency empire, began her two-year prison sentence Thursday for her role in a fraud that cost investors, lenders and customers billions of dollars.

Ellison, 30, reported to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She had pleaded guilty and testified extensively against Bankman-Fried, her former boyfriend, before he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Ellison could have faced decades in prison herself, but both the judge and prosecutors said she deserved credit for her cooperation. At her sentencing hearing in New York in September, she tearfully apologized and said she was "deeply ashamed."

Ellison was chief executive at Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency hedge fund controlled by Bankman-Fried. FTX was one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its Superbowl TV ad and its extensive lobbying campaign in Washington, before it collapsed in 2022.

U.S. prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried and other top executives of looting customer accounts on the exchange to make risky investments, make millions of dollars of illegal political donations, bribe Chinese officials and buy luxury real estate in the Caribbean.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of the Fed's...
2
Average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the US rises for sixth straight...
3
The Latest: Biden delivers remarks following Trump’s win, House control...
4
California governor calls special session to protect liberal policies...
5
Strong winds push wildfire through Southern California community...