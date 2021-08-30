dayton-daily-news logo
X

Carpenter, Murphy help US advance to women's hockey final

Alex Carpenter (25), of the United States, celebrates her goal against Finland with teammates during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Alex Carpenter (25), of the United States, celebrates her goal against Finland with teammates during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 on Monday to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship.

The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday against the winner of the other semifinal between Canada and Switzerland.

Carpenter put the U.S. in front early in the second with her third goal of the tournament. Carpenter got a stick on Lee Stecklein’s shot from the point to redirect it past goaltender Anni Keisala.

Murphy scored on a breakaway late in the second. Murphy took advantage of a turnover at the blue line and went backhand to forehand for a shot that trickled by Keisala.

“Megan Keller had a nice blast up the wall, and I was ready for it, I wanted it, so it felt good,” Murphy said after her second goal of the worlds.

Kendall Coyne Schofield added an empty-netter with 2:53 to go to seal the rematch of the 2019 final that the U.S. won 2-1 in a controversial finish.

Finland, which was outshot 33-14, had a good offensive opportunity midway through the first period with a two-man advantage for two minutes, but the United States did not allow a shot.

Finland emptied its net on a power play with 7:22 remaining, but U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley kept it scoreless.

The Finns will look to claim their 13th bronze medal on Tuesday. The American will look to tie Canada with 10 gold medals.

Finland goalie Anni Keisala, right, blocks a shot from Brianna Decker, center, of the United States, as Finland's Petra Nieminen checks Decker during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland goalie Anni Keisala, right, blocks a shot from Brianna Decker, center, of the United States, as Finland's Petra Nieminen checks Decker during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Elisa Holopainen, right, checks Dani Cameranesi, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Elisa Holopainen, right, checks Dani Cameranesi, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski, right, is checked by Jesse Compher, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski, right, is checked by Jesse Compher, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Tanja Niskanen, left, checks Grace Zumwinkle, center, of the United States, as Finland goalie Anni Keisala looks on during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Tanja Niskanen, left, checks Grace Zumwinkle, center, of the United States, as Finland goalie Anni Keisala looks on during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, checks Lacey Eden, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, checks Lacey Eden, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Michelle Karvinen, right, and Susanna Tapani, top left, are checked by Kendall Coyne Schofield, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Michelle Karvinen, right, and Susanna Tapani, top left, are checked by Kendall Coyne Schofield, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, checks Dani Cameranesi, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, checks Dani Cameranesi, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland goalie Anni Keisala, left, blocks the net against Grace Zumwinkle, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland goalie Anni Keisala, left, blocks the net against Grace Zumwinkle, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Minnamari Tuominen, right, checks Lee Stecklein, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Minnamari Tuominen, right, checks Lee Stecklein, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

In Other News
1
Puerto Rico to limit alcohol sales, gatherings amid pandemic
2
Longest war's cost: thousands of lives, trillions of dollars
3
As Ida leaves Gulf, analysts foresee modest economic damage
4
Stephens, Keys have practice plans wrecked by US Open match
5
The Latest: Tenn. moms of 2 ill kids sue to require masks
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top