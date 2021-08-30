Carpenter, Murphy help US advance to women's hockey final

Kendall Coyne Schofield added an empty-netter with 2:53 to go to seal the rematch of the 2019 final that the U.S. won 2-1 in a controversial finish.

Finland, which was outshot 33-14, had a good offensive opportunity midway through the first period with a two-man advantage for two minutes, but the United States did not allow a shot.

Finland emptied its net on a power play with 7:22 remaining, but U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley kept it scoreless.

The Finns will look to claim their 13th bronze medal on Tuesday. The American will look to tie Canada with 10 gold medals.

Caption Finland goalie Anni Keisala, right, blocks a shot from Brianna Decker, center, of the United States, as Finland's Petra Nieminen checks Decker during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Elisa Holopainen, right, checks Dani Cameranesi, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski, right, is checked by Jesse Compher, of the United States, during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Tanja Niskanen, left, checks Grace Zumwinkle, center, of the United States, as Finland goalie Anni Keisala looks on during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, checks Lacey Eden, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Michelle Karvinen, right, and Susanna Tapani, top left, are checked by Kendall Coyne Schofield, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, checks Dani Cameranesi, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland goalie Anni Keisala, left, blocks the net against Grace Zumwinkle, of the United States, during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships semifinal in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh