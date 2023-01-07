Carr, tough defense lead No. 6 Texas past Oklahoma St. 56-46

An alley-oop dunk by Boone cut Texas' lead to 43-41, and Caleb Asberry followed with a 3-pointer that finally gave the Cowboys a 44-43 lead with 8:20 remaining.

Texas responded, and a 3-pojnter by Brock Cunningham with about two minutes remaining put the Longhorns up 53-46.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: It was a good defensive effort for the Longhorns coming off a game in which they gave up 116 points in a loss to Kansas State — the most they had ever allowed in a Big 12 game.

Oklahoma State: Even without one of their top players, the Cowboys hung tough against a top-10 team that had been averaging 84.1 points per game.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts TCU on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Visits Kansas State on Tuesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Brody Schmidt Credit: Brody Schmidt