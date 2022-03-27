Carried by star power, 'The Lost City' dethrones 'Batman'

"The Lost City" relied on the now relatively old-fashioned concept of star power to propel the Paramount Pictures release above expectations at the box office. Bullock has long been a singular top draw, but her great appeal had in recent years been felt most on Netflix, where 2018's "Bird Box" became one of the streamer's most-watched releases. And Tatum, after a hiatus from lead roles, recently proved his popularity with the still-playing hit "Dog" (now up to $57.9 million in six weeks), which he co-directed.

Bullock and Tatum's chemistry together helped make "The Lost City," directed by the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, an appealing romantic-comedy diversion with shades of 1984′s "Romancing the Stone." It also notably attracted a majority female audience. During the pandemic, male moviegoers have been quicker to return.