Cars set on fire in Welsh capital as police face 'large scale disorder'

Officers were called to the scene of a crash on Snowden Road in Ely district shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Scenes livestreamed on YouTube showed dozens of people, many wearing hoods or balaclavas, milling around while others threw objects and shot off fireworks at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

At 8:21 p.m., South Wales Police urged people to leave the area and tweeted: “There is now a large number of officers working to manage the collision, but also to de-escalate ongoing disorder at the scene."