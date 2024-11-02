Carson Beck overcomes 3 INTs to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 34-20 win over Florida in 'Cocktail Party'

Standout freshman DJ Lagway left the game on a cart in the second quarter with a left hamstring injury and with the Gators (4-4, 2-3) leading 10-3. Without him, it was mostly ugly.

Walk-on Aidan Warner completed 7 of 22 passes for 66 yards, with an interception. Warner was thrust onto the field because Florida starter Graham Mertz tore a ligament in his left knee at Tennessee last month and is out for the season.

The Gators kept the game close thanks to a stingy defense that forced Beck into more mistakes. Jack Pyburn, Aaron Gates and Devin Moore had picks that led to a combined 10 points for Florida.

But the most significant turnover belonged to the Gators. Punter Jeremy Crawshaw failed to handle Rocco Underwood’s low snap on a 51-yard field goal attempt late in the third. It resulted in a 31-yard loss, setting up Beck’s first TD pass.

The Gators tied the game on Ja’Kobi Jackson’s 15-yard TD run. But Beck and the Bulldogs answered with a 75-yard drive, highlighted by Beck's completions of 34 and 21 yards, and capped by his 10-yard TD pass to Dominic Lovett.

Warner threw an interception on the ensuing play, and Georgia scored two plays later to ice it.

The takeaway

Georgia: If the Bulldogs make the College Football Playoff, they won’t likely go very far if Beck continues his turnover trend. He now has eight interceptions in Georgia’s last three games and 11 in the past five. It’s baffling for a guy who opened the season as one of the Heisman Trophy front-runners.

Florida: The Gators need to ask themselves how they ended with a walk-on quarterback playing meaningful snaps in a rivalry game. Well, coach Billy Napier has lost seven scholarship QBs earlier than expected, a list that includes Emory Jones, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Anthony Richardson, Jalen Kitna, Jack Miller, Marcus Stokes and Jaden Rashada.

Crowded injury reports

With Jason Marshall and Ja’Keem Jackson already sidelined with injuries, the Gators lost two more cornerbacks against Georgia. Moore injured his right knee in the first half and Dijon Johnson injured his left hamstring in the second.

They were part of a slew of defensive injuries for Florida, which also watched safeties Jordan Castell and Sharif Denson leave the game as well as defensive tackle Caleb Banks.

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, who transferred from Florida after last season, left the game with a rib injury. Backup Nate Frazier ran 19 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also got an earful from coach Kirby Smart after getting flagged for making a throat-slash gesture.

Up next

Georgia plays at No. 19 Ole Miss next Saturday.

Florida plays at No. 6 Texas next Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

