Carter's dream, almost reached: Guinea worm cases drop to 14

Guinea worm infections in animals, such as dogs and cats, also declined 45% last year compared to 2020. That's important, Weiss said, because infected pets and domesticated animals can play a role in passing the disease to people.

Guinea worm affects some of the world's more vulnerable people and can be prevented by training people to filter and drink clean water.

The 3-foot-long worm incubates in people for up to a year before painfully emerging, often through the feet or other sensitive parts of the body.

Guinea worm isn't fatal by itself. But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's a painful and debilitating disease that can leave infected people unable to work until an emerging worm is removed – a slow process that can take weeks.

Only one human disease has ever been successfully eradicated: smallpox. The World Health Organization warns that the remaining cases can be the most difficult to control as they usually occur in remote and often inaccessible areas.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a woman points to two scares on her leg where two worms emerged, in Terekeka, South Sudan. The number of people infected with Guinea worm dropped to just over a dozen worldwide in 2021 as health workers try to eradicate the disease. (AP Photo/Mariah Quesada, File)

FILE - Lashidu Wahabu, 7, left, cries as a health worker extracts a Guinea worm from his ankle at a containment center in Savelugu, Ghana, Friday, March 9, 2007. The number of people infected with Guinea worm dropped to just over a dozen worldwide in 2021 as health workers try to eradicate the disease. (AP Photo/Olivier Asselin, File)