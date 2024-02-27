Case possibly containing Wayne Gretzky rookie cards sells for $3.7M at auction

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A case of old hockey cards possibly containing the game’s Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was discovered in a Regina home.
Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards.
A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collector asked to remain anonymous.
A company spokesperson has said he doesn’t expect the winning bidder will open the boxes, as they are rarer than the rookie cards.
