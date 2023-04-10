Casey steps down as Pistons coach after last game of season

“Hopefully my legacy will be will building the foundation with these young guys,” said Casey, a former NBA coach of the year in Toronto. “When you bring in a young team, this league is not very forgiving in terms of wins and losses. I knew that coming in.”

Casey guided the team to the playoffs in his first season in Detroit but the start of a rebuilding project the following season left Detroit near the Eastern Conference’s basement. The franchise selected Cade Cunningham after winning the 2021 NBA draft lottery but his second season lasted just 12 games before he was sidelined by shin surgery.