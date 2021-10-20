Cash, shredded documents found at couple's home in spy case

To avoid suspicion, Olinits said, the Toebbes would dress as if tourists or hikers and meander around the site, and Diana Toebbe was spotting snapping photographs.

Edward MacMahon, a lawyer for Diana Toebbe, argued that since the FBI did not record any of the couple's conversations, agents actually had no proof that his client had any knowledge of her husband's activities or what precisely he was doing.

“Did it occur to you as part of your investigation that maybe Mr. Toebbe was telling her he was up to something other than espionage against the United States?” MacMahon asked.

“I think that'd be a difficult thing to sell, but maybe,” Olinits said.

