Cash windfall for Spanish youth can't be spent on bullfights

The Culture Ministry said in a written note to state-owned news agency Efe that “not everything that our legislation regards as culture will come under this cultural support.”

Bullfighting has fallen out of favor with a large section of Spanish society, particularly young city dwellers.

The government calculates that close to a half-million people will be eligible for the voucher, costing the state around 190 million euros ($220 million). France and Italy have taken similar steps to support their cultural sectors during the pandemic.

The budget seeks to drive a post-pandemic economic recovery through massive public investment, including with European Union funds. The government is aiming for 7% growth in Spain's gross domestic product next year.

The Bank of Spain, the country’s central bank, expects 6.3% growth this year and 5.9% next year.

The government predicts that the budget deficit will fall next year to 5% of GDP, from an estimated 8.4% this year, due to an increase in tax revenue as the economy recovers.

Government workers are to get a 2% pay increase. Old-age pensions will also be increased in line with inflation, with the lowest pensions set to rise at least 3% next year.

A debate on the budget proposal is scheduled for next week in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament, followed by a vote. The reception the proposal gets from lawmakers is regarded as a test of the government’s strength.