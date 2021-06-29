Cashman: Yankees 'as bad as you can be,' not Boone's fault

“This is not an Aaron Boone problem and this is not a coaching staff problem," he said, adding, “They’re doing what they need to be doing. We’re just not getting the results.”

Cashman added that as the head of baseball operations, "that’s more on me than them.”

The 53-year-old Cashman — GM of the team since 1998 — acknowledged New York could be sellers by the July 30 trade deadline, but he said the club isn't at that point yet.

“If we fall like a stone, you have to regroup and reassess," he said. “We’re trying to fix what we’ve got, to self-correct what we have and add to it if we can. But if it’s unworthy at some point, then you have to have different conversations. I don't think we're at that point yet, but I understand why you'd ask the questions because we've played to that level right now."

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports