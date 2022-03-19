Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos heads to first during the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Castellanos and the Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday, March 19, because the deal is subject to a successful physical and had not been announced by the team. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: Matt Slocum

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos heads to first during the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Castellanos and the Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday, March 19, because the deal is subject to a successful physical and had not been announced by the team. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Nation & World
By MIKE FITZPATRICK, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations

NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday because the deal is subject to a successful physical and had not been announced by the team.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Swiatek, Sakkari advance to Indian Wells final
2
AP source: Correa agrees to $105.3M, 3-year deal with Twins
3
Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA
4
Wisconsin outlasts Colgate 67-60 as Davis leads comeback
5
Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top