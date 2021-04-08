Castroneves starts getting acclimated to new team, color

Now Castroneves has a six-race IndyCar schedule as he tries to join A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the 500.

“I hope we can connect," Castroneves said. “Some things might not work because every team has its own style, its own way but at the end of the day everyone wants to get to the same place."

That would be victory lane.

But the priority for many drivers Thursday wasn't speed. They just wanted to shake down the cars and figure out some of the new aerodynamic pieces would impact the racing on IndyCar's fastest track. They may do more in the second test session Friday.

The higher boost push-to-pass levels that were tested by four drivers in March and drew complaints from all four were not used Thursday.

“Today’s a very interesting day,” said Larry Foyt, president of A.J. Foyt Racing. “I think teams will be feeling out who’s doing what and when you come back in May you have to be able to unload well.”

Others, like Castroneves and Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro, were simply trying to get in sync with new teams.

The 32-year-old de Silvestro hopes to make her sixth career Indy start May 30 — her first since 2015. She was Indy's rookie of the year honor in 2010 and now drives the No. 16 Rocket Pro TPO Chevrolet for Paretta Autsoport, a female-dominant team owned by Beth Paretta.

And though Dutch driver Rinus VeeKay's early crash halted testing for about 15 minutes and rain cancelled the final 30 minutes of Thursday's first group, it was a busy day — on and off the track.

Twenty-one drivers started turned including familiar names such as Brazil's Tony Kanaan, Canada's James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi of California. Two-time race winner Juan Pablo Montoya, of Colombia, did not make it onto the track because of the rain.

It was a busy day away from the track, too.

Foyt's team announced it hired JR Hildebrand, the 500 runner-up in 2011, to drive its fourth car in the race. Hildebrand will drive the No. 1 ABC Supply Chevrolet in a throwback paint scheme to the car Foyt drove to the first of his four victories in 1961.

Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi Racing unveiled the No. 48 American Legion Honda that Kanaan will use for the two May races at Indy. The Indy Grand Prix is scheduled for May 15.

And by then, Castroneves may have a tailor-made accessory ready for fans.

“How about a T-shirt that says ‘It's good to be pink,'" Castroneves said. “You know I've been here before but this feels like a new day at school."

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, talks with a crew member during testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Simona De Silvestro, of Switzerland, walks through the garage area during testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

The shoes of James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, rest on pit wall during testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Santino Ferrucci waits in his pits during testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Josef Newgarden climbs into his car during testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Ryan Hunter-Reay pulls out of the pits during testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings