Cat Osterman named 1st Athletes Unlimited softball champion

With the Olympics being pushed back to 2021 because of the pandemic, the league provided an opportunity for players to keep their skills sharp. The league said Tuesday it will return next year.

“As soon as we got delayed, all of us were like, ’OK, we have to figure out a way to be a part of Athletes Unlimited,” Osterman said. “‘We have to figure how to do something to keep ourselves going.’ This filled a void in training and mentally as far as being able to get on the field and feel normal again.”

Osterman added to a long list of honors. She was an Olympic gold medalist in 2004 and a silver medalist in 2008. She was slated to be on the Olympic team this year before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Games to be postponed. In college at Texas, she was a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.