Catalan leader Puigdemont strolls in Sardinia after release

He said he came to Sardinia “because you know Alghero has a very, very deep root in the Catalan culture and Catalan language. So for me it’s a very, very important occasion to be here, free!”

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

His arrest came at a sensitive time for the Spanish government and the regional leadership of Catalonia, which earlier this month restarted talks aimed at resolving the political crisis that has persisted since Spain’s crackdown on the separatist movement.

Although Puigdemont holds a seat in the European Parliament, that legislature stripped him of parliamentary immunity.

At the heart of the immediate legal matter is whether the warrant issued by Spain seeking Puigdemont’s arrest is valid. Gonzalo Boye, his lawyer, has insisted the European warrant issued in 2019 that provided the basis for Italian authorities to detain him has been suspended.

The Spanish Supreme Court judge handling the case, Pablo Llarena, sent a letter to the European Union’s Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation stating that the arrest warrant was “in force and pending the capture of those accused of rebellion.”

It’s not the first time Spanish courts have tried to detain Puigdemont abroad. After a Belgian court declined to send him back in 2017, the following year he was arrested in Germany but a court there also refused to extradite him.

Nine Catalan separatists later received prison sentences for their role in the 2017 referendum ranging from nine to 13 years. They were pardoned in July, but Puigdemont, who fled, was not.

Nicole Winfield contributed from Rome.

Caption Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, right, flanked by Speaker of the Catalan Parliament Laura Borras exchanges gifts with Mayor of Alghero Mario Conoci, left, in Alghero, Sardinia, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Puigdemont was visiting the city hall after he took a leisurely walk in the Sardinian city, waving to supporters, a day after a judge freed him from jail pending a hearing on his extradition to Spain, where the political firebrand is wanted for sedition. (AP Photo/Andrea Rosa) Credit: Andrea Rosa Credit: Andrea Rosa

