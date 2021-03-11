Catalan separatist returns from Belgium to face Spanish law

If convicted of disobeying explicit court injunctions to not proceed with the breakaway bid, she would face a fine and being barred from public office for up to two years.

When Puigdemont fled Spain in October 2017 he was accompanied by Serret and six other members of the Catalan regional government, which was disbanded by Spain’s central authorities when their independence bid collapsed. Three of them returned shortly after to Spain, where they were tried and found guilty in a 2019 trial along with other separatist leaders who had remained in the country.

Serret is the first high-profile separatist to return since then.

She said that she intended to take the seat in the Catalan regional legislature she won in an election earlier this year.

Her return to Spain comes just days after Puigdemont, along with former regional ministers Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, were stripped of their immunity as European lawmakers by the European Parliament, where they won seats in 2019.

Puigdemont refused to return to Spain on claims that he could not get a fair trial.

The Catalan separatists have successfully fought extradition requests by Spain. The lifting of their immunity could pave the way for Llarena to try again.

Polls show that Catalonia's 7.5 million residents are equally split between those who want to go secede, and those who want to remain a part of Spain.