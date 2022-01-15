Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained

Some residents fled nonetheless.
“It’s worrying. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Joel Heredia told WCBS-TV.
Frigid weather froze water from hydrants and hoses, hampering boats trying to draw water from the Passaic River and causing firefighters to slip and fall, Lora said. One firefighter went to the hospital with an eye injury, he said.
Security guard Justin Johnson told WCBS-TV he was working alone, checking water pressure, when he noticed smoke coming from a smokestack-like tower. He wasn’t sure what to make of it but called the fire department as alarms went off.
Caption
Smoke and flames fill the air from a large chemical fire in Passaic, N.J. on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)
Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso
Smoke and flames fill the air from a large chemical fire in Passaic, N.J. on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)
Smoke and flames fill the air from a large chemical fire in Passaic, N.J. on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)
Smoke and flames fill the air from a large chemical fire in Passaic, N.J. on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)
Smoke and flames fill the air from a large chemical fire in Passaic, N.J. on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)
Smoke and flames fill the air from a large chemical fire in Passaic, N.J. on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)

Credit: Mikey B
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire at a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire at a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)
