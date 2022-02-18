Cate Blanchett to receive Film at Lincoln Center award

Film at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday. It will be presented to her on April 25 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival,” said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, in a statement. “Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards.”