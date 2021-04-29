Caterpillar 1Q sales rise as dealers boost inventory levels

The pandemic has also led to strong housing demand in many areas, as people working from home continue to hunt for homes that can accommodate their needs.

Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March to the highest level since 2006, the Commerce Department reported last week. While sales of existing homes fell last month, it was because there are so few on the market and prices jumped 17.2% due to intense competition among buyers, the National Association of Realtors said.

“We’re encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks," Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement.

For the three months ended March 31, Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share. A year earlier it earned $1.09 billion, or $1.98 per share.

Stripping out restructuring costs and other items, earnings were $2.87 per share. That's well above the $1.93 per share that Wall Street was looking for.

Shares of the for the Deerfield, Illinois, company rose about 2% before the opening bell.