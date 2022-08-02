dayton-daily-news logo
X

Caterpillar posts second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.

FILE - A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday, April 28, 2022. Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 reported second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion. On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.13. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3.18 per share. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday, April 28, 2022. Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 reported second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion. On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.13. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3.18 per share. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar had a strong second quarter and topped most profit expectations, though margins slipped.

The manufacturer on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit of $1.67 billion, or $3.13. Per share earnings were $3.18 without one-time costs or benefits, which is 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company had revenue of $14.25 billion, about in line with the $14.3 billion analysts had projected.

Operating profit margin for the quarter was 13.6%, down slightly from last year's 13.9%

Shares of Caterpillar Inc., down nearly 6% this year, slipped about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

In Other News
1
SHR restructures as Frood leaves NASCAR team for lacrosse
2
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
3
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
4
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
5
Kremlin strongly backs Beijing as Pelosi's Taiwan trip looms
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top