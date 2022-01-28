Caterpillar pushes through supply constraints in strong Q4

That growth, fueled by the emergence of the U.S. from a pandemic induced recession, has tightened supply everywhere, including for Caterpillar.

“Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand,” CEO Jim Umpleby said in a prepared statement.

But the pandemic has created other massive shifts, including a migration to larger homes that could accommodate people working, or going to school, from home.

Sales of new single family homes rose in December to their highest level in 10 months. The increase put the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 811,000 for the month, according to the Commerce Department on Wednesday, an 11.9% increase over November’s figure, which was revised down to 725,000 from 744,000.

In that environment, demand for Caterpillar's yellow-and-black machinery has surged.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Caterpillar Inc. earned $2.12 billion, or $3.91 per share. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.69 per share, far exceeding Wall Street's per-share expectations of $2.23.

A year earlier the Deerfield, Illinois, company earned $780 million, or $1.42 per share.

Shares rose more than 2% before the market open.