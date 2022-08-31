Catherine Deneuve eyes lifetime achievement award in Venice

But she still treasures the films she made with directors Jacques Demy (“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” “The Young Girls of Rochefort” and “Donkey Skin”) and François Truffaut (“The Last Metro”). Demy in particular, she said, was very important in her early career when she hadn’t yet had much experience in film.

“Today, the important things are the same: The story I want to tell ... the screenplay ... the environment we create ... the people I will spend time with,” Deneuve said.

She also continues to seek out new movies — and wants to see them in a crowd at a theater.

“I love cinema. I love going to the cinema," she said. “I want to be in a cinema with people I don’t know. It’s not just the sound. It’s the atmosphere. At home, it’s very different. You don’t feel things the same at all."

___

Follow all AP stories on the Venice Film Festival at www.apnews.com/VeniceFilmFestival.

Combined Shape Caption Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers at the photo call for the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Combined Shape Caption Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers at the photo call for the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Combined Shape Caption Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers at the photo call for the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Combined Shape Caption Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers at the photo call for the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer