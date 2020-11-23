Catholic Church cancels Guadalupe pilgrimage over pandemic

The basilica holds an image of the Virgin that is said to have miraculously imprinted itself on a cloak belonging to the Indigenous peasant Juan Diego in 1531.

The church recognized that 2020 has been a trying year and that many of the faithful want to seek consolation at basilica, but said that conditions don’t permit a pilgrimage that brings so many into close contact.

At the basilica, church authorities said they couldn’t remember its doors being closed for another Dec. 12. But newspaper reports from nearly a century ago show that the church formally closed the basilica and with withdrew priests from 1926 to 1929 in protest of anti-religious laws, but accounts from the time described thousands sometimes flocking to the basilica despite the lack of a Mass.

Mexico has reported more than 1 million infections with the new coronavirus and 101,676 COVID-19 deaths.

Mexico City has been tightening health measures as the number of infections and hospital occupancy begin to creep up again.