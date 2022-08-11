BreakingNews
Fired Dayton employee RoShawn Winburn won’t go to prison after sentence changed
Cause sought for Indiana house explosion that killed 3

Evansville Fire Department personnel examine the scene after a house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
Authorities are working to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities worked Thursday to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized.

The explosion Wednesday afternoon in Evansville damaged 39 homes and crews had not yet completed thorough searches of all of them due to instability of the structures, Fire Chief Mike Connelly told reporters Thursday morning.

Eleven of the damaged homes were uninhabitable and will have to be demolished, Connelly said, and finding a cause is expected to be a “very tedious process — and lengthy."

Names of the dead hadn't been released as of Thursday morning. Injuries to the fourth victim weren't considered life-threatening, Connelly said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also was investigating.

Evansville is located along Indiana’s border with Kentucky. The blast left debris strewn over a 100-foot (30-meter) radius. Debris included construction materials like wooden boards, window glass and insulation.

CenterPoint Energy, the local gas utility, was last called to the home in January 2018, Connelly said Wednesday.

“CenterPoint Energy is working closely with the Evansville Fire Department, State Fire Marshal and other agencies as the investigation of this incident continues,” the utility said.

It was the second house explosion in the area in just over five years. A house explosion on June 27, 2017, killed two people and injured three others.

Wednesday's explosion also brought to mind a massive blast in 2012 that destroyed or damaged more than 80 homes on Indianapolis' south side and killed two people. A man was convicted of tampering with a natural gas line at his then-girlfriend's home in an attempt to commit insurance fraud.

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency personnel work the scene after a house explosion in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency personnel work the scene after a house explosion in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency personnel work the scene after a house explosion in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Betty Jones, 87, left, and Annette Payne of Saint Wendel, Ind., sit on their front porch after a house explosion on Weinbach Ave., in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Daniel Sarch/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Betty Jones, 87, left, and Annette Payne of Saint Wendel, Ind., sit on their front porch after a house explosion on Weinbach Ave., in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Daniel Sarch/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Betty Jones, 87, left, and Annette Payne of Saint Wendel, Ind., sit on their front porch after a house explosion on Weinbach Ave., in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Daniel Sarch/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Ron Ryan carries his Chihuahuas, Molly, 14, left, and Fifi, 13, to his partner, Patty Hite, after a house explosion occurred in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The dogs were trapped in the home for more than three hours before they were allowed to retrieve them as well as their guinea pig. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Ron Ryan carries his Chihuahuas, Molly, 14, left, and Fifi, 13, to his partner, Patty Hite, after a house explosion occurred in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The dogs were trapped in the home for more than three hours before they were allowed to retrieve them as well as their guinea pig. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Ron Ryan carries his Chihuahuas, Molly, 14, left, and Fifi, 13, to his partner, Patty Hite, after a house explosion occurred in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The dogs were trapped in the home for more than three hours before they were allowed to retrieve them as well as their guinea pig. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly provides an update about a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly provides an update about a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly provides an update about a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

People gather at an intersection as emergency crews respond to a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

People gather at an intersection as emergency crews respond to a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

People gather at an intersection as emergency crews respond to a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Evansville police officers walk back with a nearby resident's dogs from the scene of a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Evansville police officers walk back with a nearby resident's dogs from the scene of a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Evansville police officers walk back with a nearby resident's dogs from the scene of a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

