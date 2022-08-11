Cause sought for Indiana house explosion that killed 3

Evansville is located along Indiana’s border with Kentucky. The blast left debris strewn over a 100-foot (30-meter) radius. Debris included construction materials like wooden boards, window glass and insulation.

CenterPoint Energy, the local gas utility, was last called to the home in January 2018, Connelly said Wednesday.

“CenterPoint Energy is working closely with the Evansville Fire Department, State Fire Marshal and other agencies as the investigation of this incident continues,” the utility said.

It was the second house explosion in the area in just over five years. A house explosion on June 27, 2017, killed two people and injured three others.

Wednesday's explosion also brought to mind a massive blast in 2012 that destroyed or damaged more than 80 homes on Indianapolis' south side and killed two people. A man was convicted of tampering with a natural gas line at his then-girlfriend's home in an attempt to commit insurance fraud.

Combined Shape Caption Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown Combined Shape Caption Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown

Combined Shape Caption Emergency personnel work the scene after a house explosion in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: Denny Simmons Credit: Denny Simmons Combined Shape Caption Emergency personnel work the scene after a house explosion in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: Denny Simmons Credit: Denny Simmons

Combined Shape Caption Betty Jones, 87, left, and Annette Payne of Saint Wendel, Ind., sit on their front porch after a house explosion on Weinbach Ave., in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Daniel Sarch/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Sarch Credit: Daniel Sarch Combined Shape Caption Betty Jones, 87, left, and Annette Payne of Saint Wendel, Ind., sit on their front porch after a house explosion on Weinbach Ave., in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Daniel Sarch/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Sarch Credit: Daniel Sarch

Combined Shape Caption Ron Ryan carries his Chihuahuas, Molly, 14, left, and Fifi, 13, to his partner, Patty Hite, after a house explosion occurred in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The dogs were trapped in the home for more than three hours before they were allowed to retrieve them as well as their guinea pig. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: Denny Simmons Credit: Denny Simmons Combined Shape Caption Ron Ryan carries his Chihuahuas, Molly, 14, left, and Fifi, 13, to his partner, Patty Hite, after a house explosion occurred in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The dogs were trapped in the home for more than three hours before they were allowed to retrieve them as well as their guinea pig. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: Denny Simmons Credit: Denny Simmons

Combined Shape Caption Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly provides an update about a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown Combined Shape Caption Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly provides an update about a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown

Combined Shape Caption Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown Combined Shape Caption Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown

Combined Shape Caption People gather at an intersection as emergency crews respond to a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown Combined Shape Caption People gather at an intersection as emergency crews respond to a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown

Combined Shape Caption Evansville police officers walk back with a nearby resident's dogs from the scene of a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown Combined Shape Caption Evansville police officers walk back with a nearby resident's dogs from the scene of a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Credit: MaCabe Brown Credit: MaCabe Brown