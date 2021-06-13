Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders vow to stop bomb

“A restored and fully-implemented (nuclear deal) could also pave the way to further address regional and security concerns,” the statement said.

A resolution would see Iran return to commitments made in 2015, aimed at making the development of a nuclear weapon impossible, in exchange for lighter U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Iran had been “galloping forward” with its nuclear ambitions and violating the terms of the accord since the United States pulled out of the deal.

“I think puts some urgency in seeing if we can put the nuclear problem back in the box,” Blinken said.

Sunday’s bilateral meetings followed joint negotiations held Saturday involving senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain. The United States was not directly involved.

An Iranian pro-opposition group held a small protest outside the famed Vienna Opera House, near the downtown hotel where the talks are taking place. Organizers said local police in Austria's capital instructed them not to protest outside the hotel. The event ended peacefully. ___

