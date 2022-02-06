Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cavaliers agree to acquire guard Caris LeVert from Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert, right, drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ MAST

caption arrowCaption
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert, right, drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ MAST

Credit: AJ MAST

Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Pulling off a major move before the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert from Indiana

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pulling off a major move before the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert in a trade with Indiana.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal Sunday night shortly before the teams played.

The Cavs have moved into playoff position this season and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They've been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries.

LeVert is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future.

"Cleveland is in a great position, and adding a guy like Caris LeVert very well could push them to the top,” Carlisle said during his pregame new conference, which was slightly delayed as news of the trade broke.

“Caris has been a tremendous young man to work with here," Carlisle said. “He’s a very special person and a very special player. He’s a first-class human being and a first-class pro and a tremendous player. I’m going to miss him.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) questions an official as to why a foul was not called against the Chicago Bulls, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ MAST

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) questions an official as to why a foul was not called against the Chicago Bulls, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ MAST

caption arrowCaption
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) questions an official as to why a foul was not called against the Chicago Bulls, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ MAST

Credit: AJ MAST

caption arrowCaption
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots while defended by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: Doug McSchooler

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots while defended by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: Doug McSchooler

caption arrowCaption
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots while defended by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: Doug McSchooler

Credit: Doug McSchooler

In Other News
1
Tunisian leader seeks to dissolve nation's top judiciary
2
Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list
3
Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties
4
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
5
Pope Francis notches new first: TV evening talk show guest
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top