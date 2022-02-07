Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

Cleveland also will receive a 2022 second-round pick in the transaction, adding needed backcourt help after losing Rubio and Collin Sexton to season-ending knee injuries. All-Star point guard Darius Garland missed his fourth straight game with a sore lower back.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced that the trade had been completed 90 minutes before the opening tip, pending approval from the NBA.

Osman’s running floater with 10:23 remaining put the Cavaliers in front for the first time at 69-68. Garland ran down the sideline to greet his teammates after each of Indiana’s three timeouts that failed to stop the surge.

The Pacers went into intermission with a 47-36 lead after Cleveland missed 24 of its first 29 shots, including all nine 3-pointers.

Indiana scored the first five points and jumped in front 23-5, ending the quarter with a 27-12 advantage. Sabonis had six points and eight rebounds in eight minutes, returning from a three-game stay in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

RAMPING UP

Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo has appeared in 10 games, but has not started since being acquired from the Lakers on Jan. 3. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Rondo is still getting acquainted with his teammates. “As we get deeper in the season, we will need more from him,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s working his way into a comfort level with us, but I can tell you he’s got an understanding for the game that’s second to none.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: G Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles soreness) missed his 16th game this season with the injury. He was listed as questionable. ... Coach Rick Carlisle appreciated the Cavaliers’ pregame moment of silence for Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch, who died last week. “I know Bill is a very special person in Cleveland, having been their first coach,” Carlisle said. “To me, he was the ultimate franchise builder.”

Cavaliers: F Lauri Markkanen (right ankle sprain) performed light basketball activities Saturday. The 7-footer has been inactive for seven games since being hurt against Oklahoma City on Jan. 22. ... Two-way G Brandon Goodwin made his third straight start at the point. ... Exterior signage for the NBA All-Star Game featuring LeBron James is now in place on the south side of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Cavaliers: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday (8) going up to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) grabs a rebound against Indiana Pacers' Torrey Craig (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo (1) drives against Indiana Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Indiana Pacers' Oshae Brissett, left, grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) shoots between Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte (3) and Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane