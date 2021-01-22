Cavaliers ship Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for draft pick

The Cavs positioned themselves to draft Porter in 2019, selecting with with the No. 30 pick after he slid past numerous teams who were scared off by his issues while at USC. And while he was far from a finished product, the team was mesmerized by the 6-foot-4 swingman's potential and considered him one of the core pieces of its rebuild.

Porter averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a rookie and was one of Cleveland's few bright spots in a 2019 season ended prematurely by the COVID-19 pandemic. But starting last summer, Porter's off-the-floor issues began to mount.

He was accused of punching a woman in August, and two months later sent the Cavs looking to help him after a cryptic Instagram posting. Porter was arrested on gun and marijuana possession charges in November following a single-car accident. Those were eventually dropped.

Porter was not with the team during training camp, but the Cavs wanted to make it work and always planned to bring him back. That happened last week when Porter practiced with the team for the first time and was on Cleveland's bench during a win over New York.

However, his career with the Cavs essentially ended after the game when he became upset the team had given his locker room space to newly acquired forward Taurean Prince. Porter reportedly had a heated verbal confrontation with Altman.

The Cavs decided then it was over with Porter. They looked to make a trade to get something in return rather than releasing him.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff personally worked with Porter over the past year. The coach said earlier this week he hoped Porter would be able to sort things out.

“We all want to see Kevin be successful, and I still feel that way,” Bickerstaff said. “So whatever it is that happens in the future for him, I hope nothing but the best for him. And it’s part of our responsibility as coaches to give everyone our all and try to make the best of every situation.

"I can say that we did that.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports