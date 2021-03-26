Cavs buy out Drummond, center eyes signing with contender

Despite losing his role with the team, Drummond, a two-time All-Star with Detroit before coming to Cleveland last year, stayed engaged with his teammates and didn't become a distraction. He often sat among the Cavs coaches during games, offering tips and encouragement.

“I want to thank Andre for his contributions to our team both on and off the court, and for his professionalism and mutual cooperation as we navigated through this process with him and his representation,” said general manager Koby Altman. “We have great respect for Andre as a person and a player here in Cleveland and we are happy to have reached an outcome that is in the best interest of both Andre and our team."