Cavs' Donovan Mitchell to get MRI of ankle he injured in Game 4 of Eastern semis against Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was set to have an MRI of the ankle that he injured in a Game 4 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was set to have an MRI on Monday of the ankle that he injured in a Game 4 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.

Mitchell did not play in the second half. He appeared to experience pain while warming up during halftime.

He finished with 12 points in 20 minutes as the Cavs trailed 80-39 at halftime and lost 129-109.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said after the game Sunday night that Mitchell would have an MRI of his left ankle.

The No. 4-seeded Pacers, up in the series 3-1, can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland, where they’ve already won twice.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) chases down the ball against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) in the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) chases down the ball against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) in the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) in the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

