CBS commentator apologizes for remark about PSG's Di Maria

Di Maria was sent off for kicking Fernandinho, and as the Argentina international walked off the field, Beglin said “it's that Latino temperament.” He made an on-air apology Tuesday and later expressed remorse on social media.

"I apologise for my culturally insensitive remarks during the Champions League tie between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain," he wrote on Twitter. "I wrongly used a racial stereotype. This was inappropriate and unacceptable.