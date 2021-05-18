CBS' 'Mom' exits after 8 seasons with season ratings high

The Chuck Lorre-produced comedy starring Allison Janney ended with her title character in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Anna Farris, who was the series co-star for seven seasons playing Janney's daughter but left for other projects after last year, did not make an appearance in the finale.

In the quick “vanity card” that appears with the final credits, Lorre wrote, “For 170 episodes, we wrapped jokes around hope ... Thank you for your support.”