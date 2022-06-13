BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to use testimony from Trump allies
dayton-daily-news logo
X

CBS News' Richard Schlesinger of '48 Hours' is retiring

This 2010 image released by CBS News shows Richard Schlesinger who is retiring after nearly four decades at the network. He's a fixture on the newsmagazine “48 Hours” and also does stories for “CBS Sunday Morning.” (Craig Blankenhorn/CBS via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This 2010 image released by CBS News shows Richard Schlesinger who is retiring after nearly four decades at the network. He's a fixture on the newsmagazine “48 Hours” and also does stories for “CBS Sunday Morning.” (Craig Blankenhorn/CBS via AP)

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Longtime CBS News correspondent Richard Schlesinger is retiring after nearly four decades at the network

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CBS News correspondent Richard Schlesinger, a fixture on the newsmagazine “48 Hours,” is retiring after nearly four decades at the network.

The New York-based Schlesinger, who had also reported for the “CBS Evening News,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and occasionally anchored, joined the network in 1984 in its Miami bureau and moved north after three years.

The 67-year-old reporter and amateur pilot survived a cardiac arrest in 2021 while walking near his home in Connecticut.

“Richard Schlesinger is the epitome of a CBS News journalist,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “He’s a great writer. He’s a terrific interviewer. He knows how to tell a story that keeps you on the edge of your seat."

In Other News
1
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to use testimony from Trump allies
2
Lawsuit: Death of Black teen at juvenile center foreshadowed
3
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street
4
UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men
5
Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top