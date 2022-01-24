CBS retools streaming service to better resemble TV network

The service, available through the CBS News app, on Paramount+, has operated since 2014 but mostly as a “wheel” of straight, sometimes repeated, newscasts.

CBS is also emphasizing the integration of streaming products made for its local news stations, with a 14th, out of Miami, beginning operation Monday.

“The biggest thing we've done is integrate the network, the digital and the local,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “This is not about three separate products for three separate audiences.”

The gradual transformation of CNN, Fox News and MSNBC primarily into political talk networks, frequently opinionated, gives the streaming service an open path, Khemlani said.

“We believe in balanced, unbiased reports,” he said. “We believe in original reporting and exquisite storytelling. Those are the values of CBS News.”

Khemlani denied the timing of CBS' facelift had anything to do with rivals. CNN, for example, has been on a hiring spree in preparation for the CNN+ streaming service to debut in a few months.