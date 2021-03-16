CBS says 'The Talk' staying off air after racism talk

The emotional discussion continued after a commercial break. At one point Osbourne said to Underwood, “don't try to cry. If anyone should be crying, it should be me.”

Osbourne claimed later that the show's producers told her offscreen that CBS had ordered she be confronted about her support for Morgan. CBS has not addressed that accusation.

The network would not say precisely what claims it is investigating. CBS said in a statement that it “is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions.”

Journalist Yashar Ali posted a story on Tuesday saying that Osbourne, wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne who came to fame during MTV's series about the family, has a history of making culturally offensive and bullying comments.

In response to that story, Osbourne spokesman Howard Bragman said she is “disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.”

CBS said the show is expected back on the air next Tuesday.