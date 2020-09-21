CDC changes, then retracts, its take on coronavirus spread

The agency has come under attack for past revisions of guidance during the pandemic, some of which were driven by political considerations by the Trump administration.

Some said that whatever drove the most recent confusion, the episode may further chip away public confidence in the CDC.

“The consistent inconsistency in this administration’s guidance on COVID-19 has severely compromised the nation’s trust in our public health agencies, "said Dr. Howard Koh, a Harvard University public health professor who was a high-ranked official in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration.

“To rectify the latest challenge, the CDC must acknowledge that growing scientific evidence indicates the importance of airborne transmission through aerosols, making mask wearing even more critical as we head into the difficult fall and winter season,” Koh said in a statement.

