X

Cedric the Entertainer has novel coming in September

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
Call him the Cedric the Novelist

NEW YORK (AP) — Call him the Cedric the Novelist.

Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer. “Flipping Boxcars,” billed as a “valentine” to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12.

“Flipping Boxcars is an homage to my grandfather, who I never met, but I’ve been told I am a lot like," Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in the CBS-TV comedy “The Neighborhood” and has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, said in a statement. "This is an intriguing novel filled with surprises, thrills, triumphs, and the heartaches of a family connected through time and circumstance.”

The novel is co-written by Alan Eisenstock, who has worked on books with George Lopez and Robert Schimmel.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In Other News
1
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
2
Explainer: Is Microsoft still buying Activision Blizzard?
3
Stock market today: First Republic falls more, tech rallies
4
Black parents seek schools affirming their history amid bans
5
UN: Delaying help to combat Haiti's gangs may impact region
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top