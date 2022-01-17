Celebrated Tuskeegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

McGee was one of only a few pilots — white or Black — who flew combat missions in that conflict and during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“You could say that one of the things we were fighting for was equality. Equality of opportunity. We knew we had the same skills, or better,″ he told The Associated Press in a 1995 interview.

After he turned 100, McGee was accorded an honorary commission promoting him to the one-star rank of brigadier general under a congressional measure signed by President Donald Trump. In 2020, McGee won applause from members of Congress when introduced by Trump during his State of the Union address.

Caption FILE- Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, center, a decorated veteran of three wars, receives a congratulatory send off after visiting with 436 Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base to help celebrate his 100th birthday in Dover, Delaware, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File) Credit: David Tulis Caption FILE- Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, center, a decorated veteran of three wars, receives a congratulatory send off after visiting with 436 Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base to help celebrate his 100th birthday in Dover, Delaware, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File) Credit: David Tulis Credit: David Tulis

Caption FILE- From left, Tuskegee Airmen, Cicero Satterfield, left, Lucius Theus, center, and Charles McGee, right, salute while posing for a group photo on the steps of the Capitol during a ceremony kicking off a nationwide fundraising drive for a memorial to the Tuskegee Airmen, Monday Dec. 18, 2006, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File) Credit: ROB CARR Caption FILE- From left, Tuskegee Airmen, Cicero Satterfield, left, Lucius Theus, center, and Charles McGee, right, salute while posing for a group photo on the steps of the Capitol during a ceremony kicking off a nationwide fundraising drive for a memorial to the Tuskegee Airmen, Monday Dec. 18, 2006, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File) Credit: ROB CARR Credit: ROB CARR

Caption FILE- Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and a decorated veteran of three wars, flies a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet with assistance from pilot Boni Caldeira during a round trip flight from Frederick, Md., to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on. Dec. 6, 2019. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File) Credit: David Tulis Caption FILE- Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and a decorated veteran of three wars, flies a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet with assistance from pilot Boni Caldeira during a round trip flight from Frederick, Md., to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on. Dec. 6, 2019. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File) Credit: David Tulis Credit: David Tulis