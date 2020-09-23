Celebrities decry decision in Breonna Taylor case

___

“It’s all kind of numbing. On one hand it’s like I KNOW I’m not crazy there’s a real problem in our country. On the other I’m sad that everyone doesn’t see it and some don’t want to. Of course I know God is at work. It’s just tough to process it all. #BreonnaTaylor" — Lecrae, recording artist, via Twitter.

“I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!!” – Donovan Mitchell, NBA player, former Louisville Cardinals player, via Twitter.

"'To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time.' James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor" — recording artist and actor Common, via Twitter.

“Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.” — Kerry Washington, actor, referring to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, via Twitter.

“No. Officers. Charged. In. The. Killing. Of. #BreonnaTaylor. One. Was. Charged. For. Endangering. But. NOT. Killing. Her. Neighbors. #MakeMeWannaHollerAndThrowUpBothMyHands.” — actor Yvette Nicole Brown, actor.

“I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice.” — actor and recording artist Mandy Moore, via Twitter.

“Brett Hankison is indicted for shooting into the apartment NEXT to Breonna Taylor & not for KILLING HER. He’s fired for shooting into BREONNA TAYLOR’S apartment & not for KILLING HER. This is systemic racism. Property is worth more than a Black woman.” — W. Kamau Bell, comedian, TV host, via Twitter.

"This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree.” -- Layshia Clarendon, WNBA player for the New York Liberty, via Twitter.

“Bulls--- decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times." — Viola Davis, actor, via Twitter.