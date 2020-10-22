Celebrities unite to various get-out-the-vote efforts

— Theater producer Dale Mott and composer Nolan Williams Jr. have tapped their contacts to create a rousing musical video to encourage voter participation. "I Have A Right To Vote" video features "Hamilton" original cast member Christopher Jackson, tennis great Billie Jean King, entertainer Billy Porter, chef Carla Hall and others reciting the words of voting rights icons including John Lewis, Frederick Douglass and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

— Even Donald Duck is championing voters. The musical animated short "Everybody Gets a Vote" debuts Oct. 25 on Disney Junior YouTube and DisneyNOW and Nov. 1 on Disney Junior. It's designed to encourage kids aged 2-7 to develop positive attitudes about themselves and as a member of a community. In the video, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mira, Vampirina and baby Kermit determine that a vote is the fairest way to choose a playtime game.

— Virgin Hotels, Sir Richard Branson's lifestyle hotel brand, has launched a "Don't Sleep on Voting" campaign in partnership with The Source. The social media based campaign will roll out daily video messages on Instagram from the likes of rapper, singer and record producer Vic Mensa, singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope and comedian and actor Felonious Munk. Influencers were encouraged to create a video in their own, personal style to ensure a powerful call-to-action.

This combination photo shows director Stephen Daldry at the American Museum of Natural History's 2014 Museum Gala in New York on Nov. 20, 2014, actress-playwright Danai Gurira at the nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2019, and playwright Lynn Nottage at the 2017 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press day in New York on May 3, 2017. Daldry, Gurira and Nottage are spearheading a night of music and short monologues as part of a theatrically-led national get-out-the-vote effort. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited