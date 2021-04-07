Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia

Hanna, who always wore khakis on every television appearance and in photos, hosted the popular syndicated TV show “Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures” from 1993 to 2008. He also hosted “Jack Hanna's Into the Wild,” which started in 2007, and “Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown" until last year.

“While Dad’s health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through,” the statement said. “And yes, he still wears his khakis at home.”

His family asked for privacy in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

“He has spent his life connecting people and wildlife because he has always believed that having people see and experience animals is key to engaging them in more impactful conversations," his family said. “Even though Dad is no longer able to travel and work in the same way, we know that his infectious enthusiasm has touched many hearts and will continue to be his legacy.”